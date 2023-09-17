The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights (2022)

Last year, the Bengals scored 7.6 more points per game (26.1) than the Ravens gave up (18.5).

The Bengals racked up 360.5 yards per game last year, 36.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Ravens allowed per matchup.

Last year Cincinnati averaged 95.5 yards per game on the ground, just 3.4 more yards than Baltimore allowed per contest (92.1).

Last year the Bengals had 18 turnovers, seven fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (25).

Bengals Home Performance (2022)

At home, the Bengals scored 28.7 points per game and conceded 18. That's more than they scored overall (26.1), but less than they gave up (20.1).

The Bengals' average yards gained at home (407.9) was higher than their overall average (360.5). But their average yards allowed at home (309.4) was lower than overall (335.7).

Cincinnati's average yards passing at home (284.7) was higher than its overall average (265). And its average yards allowed at home (216.6) was lower than overall (229.1).

The Bengals' average yards rushing at home (123.1) was higher than their overall average (95.5). And their average yards allowed at home (92.9) was lower than overall (106.6).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage in home games (50.5%) was higher than their overall average (46.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.9%) was lower than overall (39.6%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland L 24-3 CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore - CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona - FOX

