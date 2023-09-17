The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North battle against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

Before the Bengals play the Ravens, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3.5 46.5 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 46.5 points six times.

Cincinnati's outings last season had an average total of 44.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals were 12-2-1 against the spread last year.

The Bengals went 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Cincinnati went 9-2 (81.8%).

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens played four games last season that ended with a combined score above 46.5 points.

Baltimore's contests last year had a 42.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Ravens posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.

The Ravens won two of the five games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Baltimore was at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bengals vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bengals 26.1 8 20.1 5 44.8 6 Ravens 20.6 19 18.5 3 42.7 4

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.1 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 12-2-1 5-1-1 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-1 3-4-0 3-5-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 42.5 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.6 ATS Record 7-9-1 2-6-0 5-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 1-7-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-2 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.