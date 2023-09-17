The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) hit the road for an AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colts vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Colts vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20

Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20 The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 52.4% chance to win.

The Colts were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 1-5-1 in those games.

Indianapolis had a 1-5-1 record last year (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Texans won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they played as underdogs last season.

Houston had a record of 3-13-1, a 17.6% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Who will win? The Colts or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)



Indianapolis (-1) The Colts beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.

Indianapolis won once ATS (1-6) when favored by 1 point or more last season.

The Texans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

Houston's ATS record as an underdog of 1 point or greater was 8-8-1 last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Colts vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) These two teams averaged a combined 34 points per game a season ago, six less points than the over/under of 40 set for this game.

The Colts and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 9.8 more points per game last season than the point total of 40 set for this matchup.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

The Texans and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 58.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 35.1 1 3.0 0

C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 1 242.0 0 20.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.