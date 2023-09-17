Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Colts vs. Texans Game – Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) hit the road for an AFC South showdown against the Houston Texans (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium, so check out our best bets.
When is Colts vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 52.4% chance to win.
- The Colts were the moneyline favorite seven total times last season. They finished 1-5-1 in those games.
- Indianapolis had a 1-5-1 record last year (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Texans won three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Houston had a record of 3-13-1, a 17.6% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)
- The Colts beat the spread six times in 17 games last season.
- Indianapolis won once ATS (1-6) when favored by 1 point or more last season.
- The Texans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- Houston's ATS record as an underdog of 1 point or greater was 8-8-1 last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- These two teams averaged a combined 34 points per game a season ago, six less points than the over/under of 40 set for this game.
- The Colts and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 9.8 more points per game last season than the point total of 40 set for this matchup.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.
- The Texans and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 58.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|35.1
|1
|3.0
|0
C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|1
|242.0
|0
|20.0
|0
