On Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, the Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Our computer model predicts a victory for the Colts -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), the Texans struggled on both sides of the ball last year. The Colts ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Colts vs Texans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+1.5) Over (39.5) Colts 23, Texans 20

Place your bets on the Texans-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colts Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Colts covered the spread five times last year (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

A total of seven of Indianapolis games last season hit the over.

The average total for Colts games last season was 42.8 points, 3.3 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Texans Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Texans a 54.5% chance to win.

Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Houston games hit the over.

The point total average for Texans games last season was 43.2, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colts vs. Texans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 17 24.7 15.3 26.4 18.6 23.2 Indianapolis 17 25.1 19.3 22.3 15 27.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.