How to Watch Colts vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Texans (0-1) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium in a battle of AFC South foes.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Texans vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
Colts Insights (2022)
- The Colts averaged 17 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer than the Texans allowed (24.7).
- The Colts racked up 311.6 yards per game last season, 67.9 fewer yards than the 379.5 the Texans gave up per contest.
- Last season Indianapolis ran for 60.4 fewer yards per game (109.8) than Houston allowed per outing (170.2).
- The Colts turned the ball over seven more times (34 total) than the Texans forced turnovers (27) last year.
Colts Away Performance (2022)
- The Colts' average points scored in away games a season ago (15) was lower than their overall average (17). But their average points conceded away from home (27.7) was higher than overall (25.1).
- The Colts' average yards gained on the road (307.9) were lower than their overall average (311.6). But their average yards conceded away from home (340.9) were higher than overall (334).
- Indianapolis' average yards passing in road games (186.6) was lower than its overall average (201.9). And its average yards conceded in road games (217.3) was higher than overall (209.9).
- On the road, the Colts accumulated 121.3 rushing yards per game and gave up 123.6. That was more than they gained overall (109.8), and less than they allowed (124.1).
- The Colts converted 28.5% of third downs away from home last year (4.4% lower than their overall average), and gave up 36.9% on the road (one% lower than overall).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 31-21
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
