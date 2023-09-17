Colts vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At NRG Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts.
Looking to make a bet on one of the top performers in this outing between the Texans and the Colts? Keep reading for key facts and figures.
Anthony Richardson Touchdown Odds
- Richardson Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Richardson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds
- Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|-
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Anthony Richardson
|191.5 (-113)
|41.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-120)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|-
|C.J. Stroud
|203.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-114)
|-
|Robert Woods
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
