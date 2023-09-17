When Kylen Granson hits the gridiron for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Granson 302 receiving yards (23.2 per game) last season.

Granson, in 13 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Kylen Granson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 7 3 22 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 14 0 Week 3 Chiefs 2 2 7 0 Week 4 Titans 4 4 62 0 Week 5 @Broncos 3 1 16 0 Week 6 Jaguars 4 4 38 0 Week 7 @Titans 1 1 6 0 Week 8 Commanders 3 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 4 57 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 1 16 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 6 4 19 0 Week 15 @Vikings 2 2 34 0

