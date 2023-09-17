Will Michael Pittman Jr. pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

On 141 targets last season, Pittman caught 99 passes for 925 yards (57.8 per game), the top mark on the Colts. He also found the end zone four times.

In four of 16 games last year, Pittman had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 13 9 121 1 Week 3 Chiefs 9 8 72 0 Week 4 Titans 6 3 31 0 Week 5 @Broncos 8 5 59 0 Week 6 Jaguars 16 13 134 0 Week 7 @Titans 9 6 58 0 Week 8 Commanders 9 7 53 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 3 22 0 Week 10 @Raiders 9 7 53 0 Week 11 Eagles 7 6 75 0 Week 12 Steelers 11 7 61 1 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 2 16 0 Week 15 @Vikings 14 10 60 0 Week 16 Chargers 7 4 39 0 Week 17 @Giants 8 6 41 1 Week 18 Texans 5 3 30 1

