Will Michael Pittman Jr. Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 2?
Will Michael Pittman Jr. pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.
Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)
- On 141 targets last season, Pittman caught 99 passes for 925 yards (57.8 per game), the top mark on the Colts. He also found the end zone four times.
- In four of 16 games last year, Pittman had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.
Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|13
|9
|121
|1
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|9
|8
|72
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|6
|3
|31
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|8
|5
|59
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|16
|13
|134
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|9
|6
|58
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|9
|7
|53
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|9
|7
|53
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|7
|6
|75
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|11
|7
|61
|1
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|14
|10
|60
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|7
|4
|39
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|8
|6
|41
|1
|Week 18
|Texans
|5
|3
|30
|1
