Will Mo Alie-Cox Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 2?
Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans play in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Alie-Cox will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Per game, Alie-Cox tallied 13.5 receiving yards on two targets last season.
- Alie-Cox had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last year, and he registered multiple TD catches on one occasion.
Mo Alie-Cox Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|6
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|1
|1
|4
|1
Rep Mo Alie-Cox with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.