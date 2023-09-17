Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will play TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mets (-135). An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 106 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 36 of its 73 games, or 49.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 72 of its 149 chances.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-39 42-33 26-32 51-40 54-50 23-22

