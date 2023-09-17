The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Noelvi Marte on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cincinnati is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 706.

The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (4-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Williamson has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott - 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson -

