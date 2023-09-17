Will Tee Higgins pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)

Higgins was targeted 109 times last year and recorded 1,029 yards on 74 receptions with seven TDs. He averaged 73.5 receiving yards.

Higgins had a receiving touchdown in seven of 14 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Tee Higgins Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 2 2 27 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 10 6 71 1 Week 3 @Jets 7 5 93 0 Week 4 Dolphins 9 7 124 1 Week 6 @Saints 9 6 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 7 5 93 0 Week 8 @Browns 6 3 49 1 Week 9 Panthers 8 7 60 0 Week 11 @Steelers 13 9 148 0 Week 12 @Titans 9 7 114 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 3 35 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 8 5 33 1 Week 16 @Patriots 9 8 128 1 Week 18 Ravens 7 1 7 0 Wild Card Ravens 6 4 37 0 Divisional @Bills 4 3 28 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 11 6 83 1

