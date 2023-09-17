The Houston Texans (0-1) meet a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium in an AFC South clash.

When is Texans vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20

Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20 The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Texans a 54.1% chance to win.

The Texans never played as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.

Houston never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -118 or shorter.

The Colts won three of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Indianapolis won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it was the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)



Indianapolis (+1) The Texans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Colts' record against the spread last year was 6-11-0.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1 point or greater, Indianapolis went 5-5 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39.5)



Over (39.5) The two teams averaged a combined 5.5 less points per game (34) a season ago than this game's total of 39.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 10.3 more points per game last season (49.8) than this game's over/under of 39.5 points.

Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

A total of seven Colts games last year went over the point total.

C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 1 242.0 0 20.0 0

Zack Moss Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 11.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 35.1 1 3.0 0

