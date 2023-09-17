Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Texans vs. Colts Game – Week 2
The Houston Texans (0-1) meet a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at NRG Stadium in an AFC South clash.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Texans vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Indianapolis 23 - Houston 20
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Texans a 54.1% chance to win.
- The Texans never played as the moneyline favorite in a game last season.
- Houston never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -118 or shorter.
- The Colts won three of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, Indianapolis won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it was the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Texans or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+1)
- The Texans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Colts' record against the spread last year was 6-11-0.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 1 point or greater, Indianapolis went 5-5 last year.
Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 5.5 less points per game (34) a season ago than this game's total of 39.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 10.3 more points per game last season (49.8) than this game's over/under of 39.5 points.
- Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- A total of seven Colts games last year went over the point total.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|1
|242.0
|0
|20.0
|0
Zack Moss Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 11.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|35.1
|1
|3.0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.