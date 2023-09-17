Tyler Boyd has a decent matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens have given up 196 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

On 82 targets last season, Boyd put together 762 yards on 58 catches plus five touchdowns, averaging 47.6 yards per tilt.

Boyd vs. the Ravens

Boyd vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 46.6 REC YPG / REC TD

Baltimore let five players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Baltimore last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Boyd will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense a year ago (232.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens allowed 20 passing touchdowns (1.2 per game) last year to rank fifth in league play.

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in six of 16 games last season (37.5%).

With 762 receiving yards on 82 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).

In five of 16 games last season, Boyd had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Boyd's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 9 TAR / 8 REC / 155 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 2 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

