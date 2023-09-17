Zack Moss Week 2 Preview vs. the Texans
In Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Moss proved effective on the ground last year, rushing for one TD and 456 yards.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moss and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Moss vs. the Texans
- Moss vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 87.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- In terms of run defense, Houston allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.
- The Texans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.
- Moss will see the Texans squad that allowed 170.2 rushing yards per game last season and was worst in the NFL in rush defense.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (25 TDs conceded a year ago).
Watch Colts vs Texans on Fubo!
Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Texans
- Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Moss with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Moss Rushing Insights
- Moss hit the rushing yards over in five of eight opportunities (62.5%) last season.
- The Colts threw the ball on 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.1% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Moss had one rushing touchdown last season in 13 games played.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Moss' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|11/28/2022
|Week 12
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|12/26/2022
|Week 16
|12 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|15 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|18 ATT / 114 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.