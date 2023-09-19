In a Tuesday MLB schedule that has plenty of thrilling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch.

Info on how to watch today's MLB play is included for you.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (78-73) play the New York Mets (70-80)

The Mets will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -153 +131 8

The Cincinnati Reds (79-73) take on the Minnesota Twins (79-72)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -132 +112 9.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) take on the Los Angeles Angels (68-82)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.319 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.319 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI) LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.253 AVG, 21 HR, 70 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -217 +178 8

The Washington Nationals (66-85) host the Chicago White Sox (58-93)

The White Sox will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.261 AVG, 36 HR, 78 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

WSH Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -115 -104 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The New York Yankees (76-74) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (83-67)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 90 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -113 -106 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (96-54) face the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 45 HR, 99 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -220 +182 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (49-102) host the Cleveland Guardians (72-79)

The Guardians will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 90 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -163 +138 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (78-72) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80)

The Pirates will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.311 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.311 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -175 +149 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) host the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66)

The Brewers will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 92 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 92 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

The Texas Rangers (82-68) face the Boston Red Sox (75-76)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 91 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.277 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -159 +136 8.5

The Houston Astros (84-67) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (94-56)

The Orioles will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 27 HR, 106 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 27 HR, 106 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -155 +131 9

The San Diego Padres (73-78) play host to the Colorado Rockies (56-94)

The Rockies will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.267 AVG, 32 HR, 100 RBI)

Juan Soto (.267 AVG, 32 HR, 100 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.244 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -296 +239 7.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) play the San Francisco Giants (76-74)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 69 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 69 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -148 +126 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (46-104) take on the Seattle Mariners (82-68)

The Mariners will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -230 +188 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) face the Detroit Tigers (70-80)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.308 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.308 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -249 +206 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.