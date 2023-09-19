Tuesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (79-73) against the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 19.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (5-7) for the Twins and Fernando Cruz (0-1) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 52, or 48.1%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 37 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (717 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Reds Schedule