The Cincinnati Reds (79-73) will look to Christian Encarnacion-Strand, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (5-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.05 ERA).

Reds vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (5-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Fernando Cruz

Cruz (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

In 53 appearances this season, he has a 4.05 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .200 against him.

He is looking to keep a streak of four games without allowing an earned run intact.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will hand the ball to Maeda (5-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

