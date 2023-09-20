Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
As of now the Indianapolis Colts have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.
- The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Colts won only two games at home last season and two away from home.
- Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Zaire Franklin totaled 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.
Colts Player Futures
|Shaquille Leonard Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Alec Pierce Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Michael Pittman Jr. Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Anthony Richardson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+75000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+75000
