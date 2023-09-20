Reds vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) versus the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.
The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (4-6) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-6).
Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have won 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 20-15, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has scored 717 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Mets
|W 5-3
|Hunter Greene vs David Peterson
|September 16
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
|September 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-4
|Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
|September 18
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Connor Phillips vs Joe Ryan
|September 19
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Fernando Cruz vs Kenta Maeda
|September 20
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
|September 22
|Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Luis Ortiz
|September 23
|Pirates
|-
|Connor Phillips vs TBA
|September 24
|Pirates
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|September 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Lucas Giolito
|September 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Hunter Greene vs TBA
