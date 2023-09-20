Hunter Greene gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 16th in MLB play with 177 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati is 17th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (717 total runs).

The Reds' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

Reds hitters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

The Reds average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.406).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Greene (4-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Greene is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Greene will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 19 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Connor Phillips - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away - Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene -

