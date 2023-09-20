When the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) play the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:35 PM ET, Elly De La Cruz will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Reds vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' matchup against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Reds vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 20-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (39.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won 17 of 41 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

