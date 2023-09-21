Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 21
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) take on the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-6.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-6.5)
|61.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Chanticleers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Georgia State has won two games against the spread this year.
Coastal Carolina & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
|Georgia State
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
