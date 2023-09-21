At +15000, the Indianapolis Colts are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 21.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Colts games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334.0 yards allowed per contest).

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games with the Bills.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and accumulated 236 yards (19.7 per game).

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin amassed 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +75000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1400 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +4000 8 October 29 Saints - +2800 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +25000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2000 15 December 17 Steelers - +4000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +4000 17 December 31 Raiders - +10000 18 January 7 Texans - +75000

