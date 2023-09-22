Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Colts won just two games at home last year and two away from home.
- When favored last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.
- In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and picked up 236 yards (19.7 per game).
- Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+75000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+75000
