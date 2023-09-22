Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hart County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Hart County, Kentucky this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hart County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Hart County High School at Caverna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Horse Cave, KY
- Conference: District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
