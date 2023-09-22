Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Hopkins County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Graves County High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins County Central High School at Webster County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dixon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
