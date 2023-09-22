Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Marion County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Marion County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cathedral High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dayton High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Lebanon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.