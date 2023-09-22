Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.
The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (8-5) for the Reds and Andre Jackson (1-3) for the Pirates.
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Reds have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with 720 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
|September 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-4
|Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
|September 18
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Connor Phillips vs Joe Ryan
|September 19
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Fernando Cruz vs Kenta Maeda
|September 20
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
|September 22
|Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Luis Ortiz
|September 23
|Pirates
|-
|Connor Phillips vs TBA
|September 24
|Pirates
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|September 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Logan Allen
|September 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Lucas Giolito
|September 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
