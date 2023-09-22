Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (8-5) for the Reds and Andre Jackson (1-3) for the Pirates.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with 720 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Reds Schedule