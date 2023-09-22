Friday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (8-5) for the Reds and Andre Jackson (1-3) for the Pirates.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.
  • Cincinnati is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Reds have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with 720 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 @ Mets W 3-2 Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
September 17 @ Mets L 8-4 Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
September 18 Twins W 7-3 Connor Phillips vs Joe Ryan
September 19 Twins L 7-0 Fernando Cruz vs Kenta Maeda
September 20 Twins L 5-3 Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
September 22 Pirates - Andrew Abbott vs Luis Ortiz
September 23 Pirates - Connor Phillips vs TBA
September 24 Pirates - Brandon Williamson vs TBA
September 26 @ Guardians - Hunter Greene vs Logan Allen
September 27 @ Guardians - Connor Phillips vs Lucas Giolito
September 29 @ Cardinals - TBA vs TBA

