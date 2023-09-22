The Cincinnati Reds versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Bryan Reynolds.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 16th in MLB action with 178 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Reds are 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in runs scored with 720 (4.7 per game).

The Reds rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.406).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (8-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Abbott has collected nine quality starts this season.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season entering this outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Connor Phillips - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Logan Allen 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Connor Phillips Lucas Giolito 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

