The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) meet at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 19th-worst in the FCS (40.3 points allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has put up better results offensively, ranking 84th in the FCS by averaging 18 points per game. Southeast Missouri State ranks 69th in the FCS with 23.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 51st with 26 points ceded per game on defense.

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Southeast Missouri State 374 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.7 (57th) 544 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.3 (114th) 120 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102 (93rd) 254 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (27th) 5 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has recorded 762 yards (254 ypg) on 59-of-99 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 134 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on three catches for 57 yards (19 per game).

This season, Braedon Sloan has carried the ball 23 times for 93 yards (31 per game), while also racking up 79 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Jaden Smith has hauled in 22 receptions for 238 yards (79.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Bryant Johnson has caught four passes for 87 yards (29 yards per game) this year.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 731 yards on 66.4% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Geno Hess has run for 210 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on 10 catches, totaling 74 yards.

Darrell Smith has piled up 18 carries and totaled 61 yards.

Damoriea Vick has racked up 227 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ryan Flournoy has 20 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 195 yards (65 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 99 reciving yards (33 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Kentucky or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.