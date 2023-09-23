Louisville vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Louisville Cardinals (3-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Boston College matchup.
Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-14)
|54.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-13.5)
|54.5
|-650
|+460
Louisville vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Louisville has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Boston College has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the ACC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
