Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.
The Reds will give the ball to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 37 times and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 725 (4.7 per game).
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-4
|Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
|September 18
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Connor Phillips vs Joe Ryan
|September 19
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Fernando Cruz vs Kenta Maeda
|September 20
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
|September 22
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Andre Jackson
|September 23
|Pirates
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Bailey Falter
|September 24
|Pirates
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|September 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Logan Allen
|September 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Lucas Giolito
|September 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Adam Wainwright
|September 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
