Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 179 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (725 total runs).

The Reds' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

Reds hitters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).

The Reds average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.408).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Phillips (1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Logan Allen 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

