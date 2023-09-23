On Saturday, September 23 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) at Great American Ball Park. Connor Phillips will get the call for the Reds, while Bailey Falter will take the hill for the Pirates.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to bet on the Reds' matchup versus the Pirates but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Pirates with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 20 (54.1%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 9-7 (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Reds have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 40 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.