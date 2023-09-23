The Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) will look to Joshua Palacios, on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will give the nod to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips (1-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4 walks per nine across three games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (2-9 with a 4.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed one inning, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

The 26-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.

Falter enters the game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Bailey Falter vs. Reds

He will face a Reds offense that is hitting .247 as a unit (17th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 179 total home runs (16th in MLB action).

Falter has pitched 9 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out six against the Reds this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.