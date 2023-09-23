Week 4 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving CUSA teams. See the article below to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include taking Western Kentucky +3.5 against Troy as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Best Week 4 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Western Kentucky +3.5 vs. Troy

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 9.1 points

Western Kentucky by 9.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado State +3 vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 7.3 points

Colorado State by 7.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Louisiana Tech +20.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 12.6 points

Nebraska by 12.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 4 CUSA Total Bets

Over 51.5 - Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Projected Total: 64.3 points

64.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 54 - Liberty vs. Florida International

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers

Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers Projected Total: 59.2 points

59.2 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 58.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Troy

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Week 4 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 3-0 (1-0 CUSA) 40.7 / 22.7 494.7 / 344.0 Florida International 3-1 (0-1 CUSA) 25.3 / 22.5 341.3 / 429.0 Jacksonville State 2-1 (1-0 CUSA) 27.3 / 15.7 344.0 / 322.3 Western Kentucky 2-1 (0-0 CUSA) 34.3 / 36.3 394.0 / 490.0 Louisiana Tech 2-2 (1-0 CUSA) 31.0 / 29.0 406.5 / 381.3 New Mexico State 2-2 (0-1 CUSA) 33.0 / 28.0 461.5 / 391.8 Middle Tennessee 1-2 (0-0 CUSA) 20.3 / 31.0 334.7 / 382.7 UTEP 1-3 (0-1 CUSA) 14.8 / 25.0 359.5 / 379.5 Sam Houston 0-2 (0-0 CUSA) 1.5 / 13.5 132.5 / 257.5

