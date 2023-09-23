The Troy Trojans (1-2) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Troy is averaging 382 yards per game offensively this season (74th in the FBS), and is giving up 309 yards per game (47th) on the other side of the ball. Western Kentucky's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 490 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. On offense, it ranks 68th with 394 total yards per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Troy 394 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (79th) 490 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309 (45th) 108 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (92nd) 286 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (56th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 796 yards on 64.2% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 55 yards with two scores.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has carried the ball 20 times for 100 yards.

Markese Stepp has been given 21 carries and totaled 88 yards with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has racked up 143 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Easton Messer has 12 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 141 yards (47.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blue Smith's 10 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 118 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 697 yards (232.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 56% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 358 rushing yards on 53 carries. He's also tacked on three catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game).

Jarris Williams has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 46 yards (15.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-high 156 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in nine receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devonte Ross has a total of 120 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

