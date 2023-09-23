The Troy Trojans (1-2) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-3.5) 58.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-3.5) 58.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Trends

  • Western Kentucky has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Hilltoppers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Troy has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +110 Bet $100 to win $110

