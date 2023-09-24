Alec Pierce will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pierce has 33 receiving yards on three grabs (five targets), averaging 16.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pierce and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pierce vs. the Ravens

Pierce vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to one opposing player this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 206 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored two touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Ravens' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Colts vs Ravens on Fubo!

Colts Player Previews

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pierce with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Pierce has received 6.9% of his team's 72 passing attempts this season (five targets).

He has averaged 6.6 yards per target (33 yards on five targets).

Pierce does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.