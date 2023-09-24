Will Anthony Richardson Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Anthony Richardson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up with the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Richardson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Richardson's season stats include 279 passing yards (139.5 per game). He is 30-for-47 (63.8%), with one touchdown pass and one interception, and has 13 carries for 75 yards three touchdowns.
Anthony Richardson Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Colts vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Richardson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|30
|47
|63.8%
|279
|1
|1
|5.9
|13
|75
|3
Richardson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|24
|37
|223
|1
|1
|10
|40
|1
|Week 2
|@Texans
|6
|10
|56
|0
|0
|3
|35
|2
