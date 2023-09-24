Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000, the Indianapolis Colts are No. 28 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.
- Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 15th, giving up 334 yards per contest.
- Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two away from home.
- As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games with the Bills.
- In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- On the ground, Zack Moss scored one touchdown and accumulated 456 yards (35.1 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin registered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+75000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+75000
