The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) face the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Ravens matching up with the Colts, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Colts vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Colts led after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games last season.

In the first quarter last year, the Colts averaged 3.2 points scored on offense (22nd-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.9 points on defense (15th-ranked).

The Ravens were winning eight times, were losing six times, and were tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Offensively, Baltimore averaged 3.5 points in the first quarter (20th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 3.1 points on average in the first quarter (fifth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Colts outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, were outscored 10 times, and tied three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Colts averaged 4.7 points scored on offense (32nd-ranked) and surrendered an average of 8.4 points on defense (26th-ranked).

Last season, the Ravens outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, Baltimore averaged 7.4 points on offense (11th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense (best in NFL).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Colts won the third quarter six times, were outscored seven times, and tied four times.

The Colts averaged 4.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Ravens won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Last year, Baltimore's offense averaged 4.7 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 3.2 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Colts outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost seven times, and were knotted up four times.

On offense, the Colts averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter (27th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 7.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

In the Ravens' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored 10 times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, Baltimore averaged 5.1 points in the fourth quarter (27th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 7.5 points on average in the fourth quarter (28th-ranked).

Colts vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Colts were winning five times (1-4 in those games) and trailed 12 times (3-8-1).

In the first half last season, the Colts averaged 7.9 points on offense (32nd-ranked) and gave up an average of 12.3 points on defense (25th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Ravens were winning 11 times (7-4 in those games) last season, trailed five times (2-3), and were tied one time (1-0).

In the first half, Baltimore averaged 10.8 points on offense last season (16th-ranked). It surrendered an average of 7.8 points on defense (best in NFL) in the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring last season, the Colts won the second half in nine games and were outscored in the second half in eight games.

On offense, the Colts averaged 9.7 points in the second half last season (23rd-ranked). They allowed 11.9 points on average in the second half (25th-ranked) on defense.

Through 17 games last season, the Ravens won the second half eight times (7-1 record in those games), lost seven times (2-5), and tied two times (1-1).

Baltimore scored an average of 9.8 points and gave up an average of 10.8 points on defense in the second half last year.

