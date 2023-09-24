A win by the Baltimore Ravens over the Indianapolis Colts is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET (at M&T Bank Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Ravens compiled 338.8 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest. The Colts ranked third-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game) and fifth-worst in scoring defense (25.1 points per game allowed) last season.

Colts vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Ravens by 8.5) Over (43.5) Ravens 27, Colts 20

The implied probability of a win by the Colts, based on the moneyline, is 24.4%.

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

The Colts did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

A total of seven of Indianapolis games last season went over the point total.

Colts games averaged 42.8 total points last season, 0.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Ravens an 80.0% chance to win.

Baltimore won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Ravens were favored by 8.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Last season, five Baltimore games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 0.8 more than the average point total for Ravens games a year ago.

Colts vs. Ravens 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 20.6 18.5 19.1 17.4 21.9 19.6 Indianapolis 17 25.1 19.3 22.3 15 27.7

