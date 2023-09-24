For their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) have six players on the injury report.

The Colts' most recent outing finished in a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.

The Ravens enter the matchup after winning 27-24 over the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing on September 17.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Quenton Nelson OG Toe Questionable Ryan Kelly C Concussion Out Dallis Flowers CB Ankle Questionable Grover Stewart DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Moore II CB Knee Questionable Anthony Richardson QB Concussion Out

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justice Hill RB Foot Out Devin Duvernay WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Out Tyler Linderbaum C Ankle Out Marcus Williams S Pectoral Out Marlon Humphrey CB Foot Out Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Out Jadeveon Clowney OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Odell Beckham Jr. WR Ankle Out

Colts vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: CBS

Colts Season Insights (2022)

The Colts ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

With 17 points per game (third-worst) and 25.1 points allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Indianapolis were outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

The Colts put up 201.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (23rd in the NFL), and they ranked 11th on the other side of the ball with 209.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Indianapolis totaled 109.8 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 21st, surrendering 124.1 rushing yards per game.

The Colts owned the worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -13, forcing 21 turnovers (19th in NFL) while turning it over 34 times (32nd in NFL).

Colts vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-8.5)

Ravens (-8.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-400), Colts (+310)

Ravens (-400), Colts (+310) Total: 43.5 points

