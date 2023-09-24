Colts vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 3
For their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) have six players on the injury report.
The Colts' most recent outing finished in a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.
The Ravens enter the matchup after winning 27-24 over the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing on September 17.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Quenton Nelson
|OG
|Toe
|Questionable
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Concussion
|Out
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Foot
|Out
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Ankle
|Out
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Pectoral
|Out
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Foot
|Out
|Jayson Oweh
|OLB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
Colts vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colts Season Insights (2022)
- The Colts ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.
- With 17 points per game (third-worst) and 25.1 points allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Indianapolis were outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.
- The Colts put up 201.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (23rd in the NFL), and they ranked 11th on the other side of the ball with 209.9 passing yards allowed per game.
- Indianapolis totaled 109.8 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 21st, surrendering 124.1 rushing yards per game.
- The Colts owned the worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -13, forcing 21 turnovers (19th in NFL) while turning it over 34 times (32nd in NFL).
Colts vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-400), Colts (+310)
- Total: 43.5 points
