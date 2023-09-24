The Baltimore Ravens (2-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) play at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Colts

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

Colts Insights (2022)

The Colts scored 17 points per game last season, comparable to the 18.5 the Ravens surrendered.

The Colts collected just 12.7 fewer yards per game (311.6) than the Ravens allowed (324.3) per outing last year.

Last year Indianapolis piled up 109.8 rushing yards per game, 17.7 more than Baltimore allowed per outing (92.1).

The Colts turned the ball over 34 times last year, nine more turnovers than the Ravens forced (25).

Colts Away Performance (2022)

In road games, the Colts put up 15 points per game and gave up 27.7. That was less than they scored overall (17), but more than they allowed (25.1).

The Colts racked up 307.9 yards per game on the road (3.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 340.9 in road games (6.9 more than overall).

Indianapolis' average yards passing in road games (186.6) was lower than its overall average (201.9). And its average yards allowed in away games (217.3) was higher than overall (209.9).

The Colts' average yards rushing on the road (121.3) were higher than their overall average (109.8). And their average yards allowed in away games (123.6) were lower than overall (124.1).

In road games last year, the Colts converted 28.5% of third downs and allowed 36.9% to be converted by their opponent. That was less than they converted (32.9%) and allowed (37.9%) overall.

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Jacksonville L 31-21 FOX 9/17/2023 at Houston W 31-20 FOX 9/24/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/8/2023 Tennessee - CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS

