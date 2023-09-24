Colts vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 as a 7.5-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 45 has been set.
Before the Ravens take on the Colts, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The betting insights and trends for the Colts can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Ravens.
Colts vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-7.5)
|45
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-7.5)
|45.5
|-400
|+315
Other Week 3 Odds
Indianapolis vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream:
Colts vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Indianapolis was 6-11-0 last year.
- The Colts did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Last season, seven of Indianapolis' 17 games hit the over.
- Baltimore's record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.
- The Ravens didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- In 17 Baltimore games last season, five went over the total.
