Check out best bets for when the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Colts? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Baltimore 27 - Indianapolis 20
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 79.2% chance to win.
  • The Ravens finished 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Baltimore played as a moneyline favorite of -380 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
  • Last season, the Colts won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.
  • Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +300 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Who will win? The Ravens or Colts? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+8)
  • The Ravens were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.
  • Baltimore didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as favorites of 8 points or more last year.
  • The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • Indianapolis had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 8 points or more last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Colts matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • These two teams averaged a combined 37.6 points per game a season ago, 5.9 fewer points than the total of 43.5 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 43.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more than the over/under in this matchup.
  • The Ravens and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.
  • Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 203.0 2 46.0 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 85.5 1 1.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.