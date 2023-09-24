The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in MLB action with 182 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .412 slugging percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (737 total).

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.80 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.413).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds are sending Brandon Williamson (4-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Williamson enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.