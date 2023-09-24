Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 69.0 per game.

Last year Moss rushed for 456 yards on 93 carries (35.1 ypg), with one rushing TD.

Moss vs. the Ravens

Moss vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Looking at run D, the Ravens allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

The Ravens had the third-ranked run defense in the league after allowing 92.1 rushing yards per game last season.

A year ago, the Ravens ranked eighth in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Moss Rushing Insights

Last year Moss hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Colts ran 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% running plays last year. They were 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Moss had one rushing touchdown last season in 13 games played.

Moss' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/28/2022 Week 12 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/26/2022 Week 16 12 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 1/1/2023 Week 17 15 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 1/8/2023 Week 18 18 ATT / 114 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

